180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.23 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,956 shares of company stock worth $149,005. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

