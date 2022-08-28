180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.23 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.
Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,956 shares of company stock worth $149,005. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.