3,991 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after buying an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 966.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

