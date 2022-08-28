Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $129.87 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.25.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

