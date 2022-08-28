Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. abrdn plc grew its stake in Airbnb by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,947,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 809,103 shares of company stock worth $86,567,631. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

