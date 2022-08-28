Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,022,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.81 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

