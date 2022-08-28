Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.2 %
ASTL stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 408.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 279,135 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 224,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.