Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.2 %

ASTL stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 408.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 279,135 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 224,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

