American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of PerkinElmer worth $42,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Price Performance

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.