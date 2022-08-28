American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Wintrust Financial worth $51,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.17 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

