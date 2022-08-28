American Century Companies Inc. Has $47.55 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,098 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.60% of Mohawk Industries worth $47,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Shares of MHK opened at $109.55 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

