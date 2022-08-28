American Century Companies Inc. Has $48.12 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.15% of WNS worth $48,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 209,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $5,999,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

