American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 147,364 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Targa Resources worth $54,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 2.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

