Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 20th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

ARG opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$190.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Amerigo Resources

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 31,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$36,097.85.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

