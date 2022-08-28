Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.22

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.22 and traded as low as $21.87. Ames National shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 19,740 shares.

Ames National Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

