Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.22

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.22 and traded as low as $21.87. Ames National shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 19,740 shares.
Ames National Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Ames National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
