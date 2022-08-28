Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,630,947 shares trading hands.

Aminex Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £43.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84.

Aminex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.