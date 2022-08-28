Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,630,947 shares traded.
Aminex Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £43.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
About Aminex
Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.
See Also
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.