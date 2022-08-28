Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AM opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

