APIX (APIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,744.00

APIX (APIX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $642,647.40 and approximately $13,744.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084281 BTC.

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

