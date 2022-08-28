Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

ARCC stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

