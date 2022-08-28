Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ashley Services Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Ashley Services Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70.

Get Ashley Services Group alerts:

Ashley Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder and Concept Recruitment Specialists brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.