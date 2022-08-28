ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $509.94 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

