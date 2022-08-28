Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.06. Aware shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 40,881 shares changing hands.
Aware Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.19.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.
Institutional Trading of Aware
About Aware
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
