Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.06. Aware shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 40,881 shares changing hands.

Aware Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Aware

About Aware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.