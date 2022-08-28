Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.06. Aware shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 40,881 shares changing hands.

Aware Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aware during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aware by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

