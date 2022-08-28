Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,023 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 5.4 %

GOLD opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

