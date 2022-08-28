Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $0.97

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $464,531.46 and $7,840.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004829 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084281 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

