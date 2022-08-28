Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Short Interest Update

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,025,000.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

TWCBU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

