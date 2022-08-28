Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,306 shares of company stock worth $12,823,312. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

