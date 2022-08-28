Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $181.89 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $181.89 million and $198,467.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $11.34 or 0.00056654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 155.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

