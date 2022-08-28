BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 209.3% in August

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,196,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $17.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

