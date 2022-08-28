Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $217.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $222.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

