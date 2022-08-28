Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 50,348 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.