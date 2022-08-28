Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,280,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Intuit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

