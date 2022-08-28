Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,112 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVS opened at $82.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.