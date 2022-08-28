Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.
Continental Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
CLR opened at $70.76 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.
Continental Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Resources (CLR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.