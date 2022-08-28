Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,035 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,630 shares of company stock worth $820,461 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

