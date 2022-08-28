Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

