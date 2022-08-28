Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 27,034 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.