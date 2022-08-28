Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,427 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

NYSE AON opened at $285.87 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.72 and its 200-day moving average is $289.69.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

