Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

TROW opened at $119.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

