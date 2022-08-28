Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CS Disco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 million and a PE ratio of -15.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

