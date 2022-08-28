Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $998,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,226 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.44 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

