Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.