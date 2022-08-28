Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 130.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.