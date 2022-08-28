Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 29th

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -556.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -474.1%.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $524,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

