Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1,414.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $52.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

