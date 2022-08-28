Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.