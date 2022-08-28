Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,921 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

