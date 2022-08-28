Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,995 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $122.95 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $176.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.