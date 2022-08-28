Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,992 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

SHW stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

