Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.