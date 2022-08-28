Cambridge Trust Co. Has $110,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

